CWMA asks Karnataka, Tamil Nadu to save water for drinking purposes

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Tuesday directed both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu to save water in the Cauvery basin reservoirs, with priority to utilise for drinking water purposes and environmental flow due to uncertainty of South West Monsoon rainfall.
The CWMA, which reviewed the hydrological situation in the Cauvery basin area, emphasised the need to protect flora and fauna in the river basin area.
In the meeting, Karnataka said that the cumulative inflow into four reservoirs of Karnataka from 01.06.2024 to 24.06.2024 was 7.3 tmcft, while the 30 years average (1989-90 to 2018-19) was 24.4 tmcft.
The state also pointed out that Tamil Nadu has utilised 35.5 tmcft of water from Mettur, Bhavani and Amaravathy reservoirs from 01.02.2024 to 31.05.2024 despite the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) had not permitted Tamil Nadu any perennial crops.
“Despite prevailing 70.113 per cent distress conditions in four reservoirs of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu has been making large releases into rivers from its reservoirs amounting to 3.97 tmcft to date,” Karnataka said.
Karnataka also claimed that it has not released water in the canals to conserve storage in its four reservoirs for drinking water purposes.
The state also said that it will make decisions on the release of water to the lower riparian states based on the progress of monsoons and inflows into the reservoirs.
However, Tamil Nadu demanded the CWMA to prevail upon Karnataka to ensure 5.3 tmcft deficit flows at Biligundlu as of 24.06.2024 and also to ensure the flows for the remaining period of June 2024 and 31.24 tmcft for July 2024 as per the schedule prescribed by the CWDT as modified by the Supreme Court.
Published 25 June 2024, 20:49 IST