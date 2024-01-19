CWRC orders Karnataka to release 998 cusec water daily to Tamil Nadu in February

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) on Thursday ordered Karnataka to release river water to Tamil Nadu in the remaining days of January, and February according to the quantum fixed by the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) final order as modified by the Supreme Court.
The CWRC headed by its chairman Vineet Gupta held its meeting to review the water and crop situation in the Cauvery basin.
The CWRC asked Karnataka to release 1,182 cusec of water per day for remaining days in January and 998 cusec each day for the entire February.
In the meeting, Tamil Nadu demanded that Karnataka release 19 tmcft of water, including 7.61 tmcft backlog from January 19, to the end of May, 2024.
Expressing its inability to release any more water to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka told the meeting that all four reservoirs in Cauvery basin in Karnataka were facing a cumulative 52% shortfall in storage.
The water available in Cauvery basin reservoirs is required to meet the demand of drinking water and irrigation till the start of monsoon in the state, Karnataka argued.