Danger Zone: Third gate Road Over Bridge turns accident-prone, sparks protest

<p>Belagavi: The Road Over Bridge (ROB) constructed to replace Level Crossing No-- 381 at the Third Railway Gate on the Belagavi-Khanapur Road has become a source of constant danger for motorists. Far from easing traffic woes, the ROB has turned into an accident zone, especially during the monsoon season.</p><p>Commuters report frequent vehicle skidding, collisions, and severe injuries to two-wheeler riders due to the poor condition of the bridge surface. Bitumen coating gets washed away with each spell of rain, leaving the stretch slippery and unsafe. As a result, many motorists have started avoiding the ROB altogether, instead preferring the Congress Road–Khanapur Road route for safer passage.</p><p>The ROB, a crucial link on the Belagavi-Khanapur-Goa highway, was built to address growing traffic congestion caused by the frequent closure of the third railway gate level crossing for train movement. The stretch is regularly used by thousands, including those working in industrial estates like Udyambag, Mache, and Rani Channamma Nagar, and residents from Angol, Vadgaon, Shahapur, and Tilakwadi. However, the promised smooth and efficient commute remains elusive.</p><p>Protest over worsening conditions</p><p>The worsening condition of the ROB has triggered public anger. Residents from several affected areas, including Peeranwadi, Angol, Vadgaon, Udyambag, and Tilakwadi, recently staged a protest demanding immediate repair of the bridge to prevent further accidents and ensure safe travel.</p><p>Speaking to the media after visiting the ROB site recently, Belagavi MP Jagadish Shettar expressed dissatisfaction over the poor maintenance of the structure. He instructed officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) to take up urgent repair work and restore the bridge to a motorable condition within a week.</p><p>Railways Department officials stated that the ROB had been handed over to the PWD and that its maintenance now falls under their jurisdiction. Despite the clear assignment of responsibility, locals remain skeptical, citing repeated neglect and the absence of long-term solutions.</p>