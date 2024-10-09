Dasara Film Fest: Cine lovers enjoy glimpse of milestones of Kannada film industry

<p>Mysuru: Cinema lovers are having a gala time, as the seven-day Dasara Film fest began last Friday (October 4). </p><p>Besides 112 movies, they are enjoying 240 rare, behind the screen, photographs by cine photographer Pragathi Aswathanarayan, featuring rare moments of legends of the cinema industry from Dr Rajkumar to Kalpana with Rajesh Khanna.</p><p>They are depicting several milestones of Kannada film industry at the photo expo, held as part of Dasara Film fest at the third floor of Mall of Mysore, in Mysuru. </p>.Mysuru abuzz with Dasara events; overwhelming response for film fest, flower show.<p>His photos include that of over 5,000 men, who came for an audition by Puttanna Kanagal for a role of hero for the movie Palithaamsha; Sandalwood artistes who raised a national disaster relief fund of Rs 1 lakh in the form of coins, weddings of stars like B Sarojadevi, Darshan's father Thoogudeepa Srinivas, Girish Kasaravalli and Vyshali Kasarvalli. </p><p>It has a photo of Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah with Dr Rajkumar and S P Balasubramaniam when he was Deputy Chief Minister during a cinema shoot at Chitrakala Parishat of Bengaluru. </p><p>"I have captured over 3 lakh photos, from 1965, and 80,000 of them are digitised. I have captured still photos of 300 movies of legendary directors and actors. I am happy to display some of them," said 79-year-old Aswathnarayan. </p><p>Film director Sumana Kittoor, who launched the expo, said, "Ashwathnarayan has a treasure of rare photographs documenting the journey of Kannada film Industry. I have used his pictures for my writeups including biographies of Dwarakish and Vajramuni. There are photos of icons of cinema like Bhargava and G K Venkatesh". </p><p>Chairperson of non-official sub-committee of Dasara film fest and director Praveen Krupakar, DCF (territorial) and Deputy Special Officer of the sub--committee K N Basavaraju, Joint Director for Social Welfare and working president of the Fest Rangegowda interacted with the people during the launch of the photo expo. </p><p>According to Assistant Director for Information and Public Relations and secretary of the Fest T K Harish, movies are screened on one screen at DRC Cinemas in BM Habitat Mall and three screens of Inox Cinemas in Mall of Mysore and most of them have been houseful. </p><p><strong>Short film winners honoured</strong></p><p>Actor Mandya Ramesh presented prizes to the winners of Short film contest held as part of Dasara Film Fest, on Tuesday evening. Short films- 'Polar' directed by Dilip Kumar, 'Lakshmi' directed by Abhijith Purohith, 'Unwanted kid' directed by S P Pavan bagged first second and third prizes respectively. Stanley Joyson bagged Best Editor award for movie 'Trikaalam', Kruthaarth Mundekattunda bagged Best Cinematographer award for movie 'Varthakaali'.</p><p>Minister Sathish Jarkiholi, Mysuru district in-charge minister H C Mahadevappa, Mysuru DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy greeted the winners. </p><p>As many as 73 entries were received for the contest according to DCF (territorial) and Deputy Special Officer Dasara Film Fest K N Basavaraju.</p>