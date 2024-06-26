Death threat mail sent to Hubballi Airport director; security beefed up

Hubballi: The Hubballi Airport director received a threat letter via email here in the city on Tuesday evening. Gokul Road police have registered a case in this regard.
Airport Director Rupesh Kumar S received a death threat message from LongLivepalestine@dnmx.org on Tuesday evening around 6:30 pm.
"We will destroy you and throw in the fire till you die. You think there is no answer to all the bad things you have done," the letter said.
Rupesh Kumar informed the terminal in-charge Pratap and also concerned authorities about the letter.
Meanwhile, the bomb disposal squad has been deployed in and around the airport and necessary steps have been taken as per aviation security rules. Security has been beefed up.
