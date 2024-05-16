Delights of the past and present

Another popular tourist attraction in Madikeri is Raja's Seat, meaning 'Seat of the Kings'. This place was used by the kings and queens of Kodagu, who were the rulers of Karnataka for over 200 years from 1600 to 1834 CE. The garden, known for its scenic beauty, was a favourite place of recreation for the rajas; it was built on a high ground overlooking the cliffs and valleys to the west. It offers a breathtaking view that will inspire and excite nature lovers. The best time to visit is during the winter months of November to February when the weather is pleasant, and the views are at their best.