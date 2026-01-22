'Despite facing oppression...': From guarantees to investments, Karnataka govt gives itself full marks

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka wants to double the pace of the state’s economic, social and physical development, the Congress government said in Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-governor-thaawarchand-gehlot-walks-out-of-assembly-without-reading-govt-drafted-speech-its-an-insult-to-house-says-siddaramaiah-3870696">Thaawarchand Gehlot’s curtailed address</a> to the joint legislature session Thursday. </p><p>“Despite facing various forms of oppression within the federal framework, the state is performing exemplary work...” the government stated. “Karnataka has created its own models of development and is engaged in public welfare, regional welfare, and the building of a harmonious state.” </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress government</a> has spent ₹1.16 lakh crore on the five ‘guarantee’ schemes. “As many as 89% of beneficiaries have stated that they have witnessed improvement in family relationships due to the guarantee schemes,” it stated. </p>.Karnataka BJP backs Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot's address deviation, accuses Congress govt of 'misusing' assembly.<p>Karnataka is placed second when it comes to foreign investments, having attracted Rs 80,997 crore between April and September this fiscal. “In the export sector, the state has retained first position by exporting goods worth $99,309 million. In addition, the state continues to hold a leading position in the IT sector as well,” the government stated.</p><p>Karnataka is at the forefront when it comes to renewable energy, the government said, adding: "In the two years since assuming office, an additional 4,032 megawatts of power generation capacity has been added." </p><p>The government said it was "committed" to reducing traffic congestion in Bengaluru, adding that works worth ₹1.7 lakh crore have been taken up for "comprehensive development" of the city. The government also said that it had provided ₹8,000 crore under the Chief Minister's Infrastructure Development Programme and works had commenced. </p><p>Aiming fiscal discipline and transparency in public works, the government said online bill submission is mandatory through the ‘Contract Management Module’.</p>.MGNREGA vs VB-G RAM G Act | Economic suppression of Karnataka will hit India, says Congress govt .<p>The government promised that recruitment processes would be further expedited in the coming days. "Due to the issue of internal reservation, there had been some delay in recruitments...recruitment processes have now commenced," it stated. </p><p><strong>119 new laws in 2025</strong></p><p>The legislature passed 119 new laws in 2025, the government said. That's roughly 10 new laws every month. The new laws passed last year include criminalising betrothal of children, protection of borrowers from harassment by microfinance institutions and prohibition of social boycotts.</p>