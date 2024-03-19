DH Impact: Health Minister, top rank Officers respond swiftly; Remote DB Kuppe PHC gets Ambulance

Mysuru: Following the Experiential Saturday story (dated March 16), on ASHA workers after visiting two tribal hamlets and an urban slum, which also threw light on ground level situation at a remote D B Kuppe PHC, health department has facilitated an Ambulance to the PHC (Primary Health Centre) on Tuesday.

Now, as many as 2432 people of 14 Tribal Hamlets within D B Kuppe wild life range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in H D Kote taluk at the tailend of CM's home district Mysuru don't have to wait for one and half hours for the Ambulance to arrive and another one and half hour to reach hospital at H D Kote.

The Health Department has also released the salary of Rs 3,72,050 to State contract Doctor Dr K Varsha, which was pending from August 2023.

Thanks to Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Principal Secretary of Health T K Anil Kumar, State Health Commissioner D Randeep, Mission Director of National Health Mission Dr Y Naveen Bhat. They responded to the Saturday Story, discussed and took swift measures and personally monitored to improve facilities at this remote PHC to help the poor tribals.