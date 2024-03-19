DH Impact: Health Minister, top rank Officers respond swiftly; Remote DB Kuppe PHC gets Ambulance

Mysuru: Following the Experiential Saturday story (dated March 16), on ASHA workers after visiting two tribal hamlets and an urban slum, which also threw light on ground level situation at a remote D B Kuppe PHC, health department has facilitated an Ambulance to the PHC (Primary Health Centre) on Tuesday.
Now, as many as 2432 people of 14 Tribal Hamlets within D B Kuppe wild life range of Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in H D Kote taluk at the tailend of CM's home district Mysuru don't have to wait for one and half hours for the Ambulance to arrive and another one and half hour to reach hospital at H D Kote.
The Health Department has also released the salary of Rs 3,72,050 to State contract Doctor Dr K Varsha, which was pending from August 2023.
Thanks to Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, Principal Secretary of Health T K Anil Kumar, State Health Commissioner D Randeep, Mission Director of National Health Mission Dr Y Naveen Bhat. They responded to the Saturday Story, discussed and took swift measures and personally monitored to improve facilities at this remote PHC to help the poor tribals.
They are taking measures to fill the vacant post of Nurse, three out of seven ASHA workers of the PHC immediately. They are also taking measures to fill the post of one lab technician, one pharmacist, three PHCOs (Public Health Care Officers-Nurses) and others.
With no Ambulance or staff from an year except one Doctor the PHC, no facilities for delivery (though PHC has an OT), many deliveries happened before the Ambulance arrived or in the Ambulance on the way to hospital at H D Kote or Sargur.
Minister and his top rank officers' team have also responded positively about improving the support extended to ASHA workers at the earliest.
ASHA workers are hoping that the Government increases their fixed honorarium from Rs 5000 (to avoid issues related to incentives); gets a vehicle to reach out to remote places and in case of emergencies; and mobile with internet to upload data as they face issues regarding this to get incentives.
Caption: Ambulance facilitated by Health department to the DB Kuppe PHC in HD Kote taluk, Mysuru district on Tuesday.
(Published 19 March 2024, 09:10 IST)