<p>Bengaluru: Following the Supreme Court's direction to shift stray dogs from public places, commissioners of various city corporations have instructed officials to begin implementing the order.</p><p>Bengaluru Central City Corporation Commissioner Rajendra Cholan has directed officials to collect comprehensive data on street dogs, including their number, location, and health status within the central limits.</p><p>He has asked for priority data from school and college premises, hospitals, government offices, railway stations, and playgrounds.</p><p>Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner Dr KV Rajendra, on Tuesday, instructed officials to step up sterilisation surgeries for street dogs and ensure compliance with Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) standards and Supreme Court guidelines.</p><p>Bengaluru South City Corporation Commissioner KN Ramesh has directed officials to gather information on stray dogs in public places and identify suitable locations to relocate them. He has also asked them to identify NGOs that can assist with the process.</p>.<p>"The commissioner instructed officials of the departments concerned to prepare a roadmap for smooth and effective implementation of the court's directions, from estimating the number of dogs to be shifted, identifying suitable shelters, finding NGOs to catch and maintain the dogs, and budgeting for infrastructure, vaccination, and veterinary care," a statement by the South Corporation said.</p>