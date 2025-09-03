Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dharmasthala case: Activist Prashant Sambaragi complains to SIT against YouTubers

In his complaint, he said the deliberate act of releasing the interviews immediately after complainant-witness was taken into custody by SIT shows a pre-planned strategy and criminal conspiracy.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 00:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 00:08 IST
KarnatakaDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us