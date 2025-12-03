<p>Mangaluru: District In-Charge, Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=dinesh%20gundu%20rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a>, has written to Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, requesting for immediate steps to include natural <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=rubber">rubber</a> to the list of mandated agricultural crops and that minimum support price (MSP) or Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) be fixed.</p><p>He said farmers from Dakshina Kannada district are engaged in rubber cultivation and face hardships due to instability in the market. </p>.Karnataka health department efforts for zero AIDS transmission by 2030: Dinesh Gundu Rao.<p>"The cost of production is more than the demand price. As such natural rubber has been kept out of the list of agriculture crops for which the Commission for agricultural costs and prices recommends the MSP, hence there is no MSP for rubber in India even though commercial crops like jute and copra are included. This has exacerbated the situation for the natural rubber farmers, he explained in the letter," Rao said, </p><p>Rao said in the letter that Ramnath Thakur, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare replied in the Lok Sabha on July 30, 2024, saying "Natural rubber cannot be treated as an agricultural product since it is exclusively used as a raw material for industrial purposes. This has resulted in farmers being dependent only on the market and any slight fluctuations result in grave adverse financial effects and distress to rubber growers."</p><p>The Minister said even though the Department of Commerce had brought out the National Rubber Policy in March 2019, the results are not as desired and does not support growers due to shortcomings in marketing, external trade, cheaper imports, lack of research.</p><p>The development of the rubber industry, including growing, is entirely under the control of the Union government due to the provisions of the Rubber Act 1947. </p><p>He urged the Union Government to address the issue of MSP since the state government can not interfere in the rubber industry. </p>