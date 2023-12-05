JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Disproportionate assets cases: Lokayukta raids at 70 locations in K'taka

Lokayukta sources said huge amount of cash, jewellery, incriminating documents related to investments, plush houses and high end vehicles have been seized during the searches.
Last Updated 05 December 2023, 08:26 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday carried out searches against 13 government officers at more than 70 location across Karnataka in connection with disproportionate assets cases.

Lokayukta sources said huge amount of cash, jewellery, incriminating documents related to investments, plush houses and high end vehicles have been seized during the searches.

"The raids are happening against 13 officials. Searches are going on in more than 70 locations," Lokayukta Inspector General of Police Dr A Subramanyeahwara Rao told PTI.

He said three of the officials are posted in Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 December 2023, 08:26 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsLokayuktaraids

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT