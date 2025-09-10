Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah defends police action in Maddur, Mysuru

<p class="bodytext">Strongly defending the police’s preventive measures in stopping the BJP’s Chamundi Chalo march in Mysuru and the arrest of Hindu activists in Maddur, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday accused the BJP of attempting to incite unrest in the guise of protest.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Addressing reporters at Vidhana Soudha, Siddaramaiah said the BJP’s aim behind the Chamundi Chalo rally was not justice or peace but to disturb communal harmony. “Their objective is never justice or peace—it is to provoke unrest in society,” he alleged.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He said that RSS members from outside the district, including Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, and Chamarajanagar, participated in the event.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Given their intent to incite tensions, the police rightly denied permission for the march,” he added.</p>.Will think over allocating developmental funds to MLCs too: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah.<p class="bodytext">Regarding the Maddur incident, the chief minister said 21 individuals have been arrested and reiterated that the government would act against those responsible, regardless of religion or political affiliation.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The law applies equally to all. Anyone found guilty—BJP or Congress, Hindu or Muslim—will be punished,” he affirmed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He also pointed out that the BJP had called a bandh in Maddur, indicating a politically motivated attempt to create unrest.</p>.<p class="bodytext">When asked about the BJP delegation led by State President B Y Vijayendra meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah over law and order in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah questioned their silence on national issues like the Manipur violence and farmers’ protests.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“Where was the BJP when many farmers lost their lives during the agitation at the Centre?” he asked, asserting that maintaining public order is the state government’s responsibility, which is being handled properly.</p>.<p class="bodytext">He also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the Manipur crisis. “Despite intense violence, why did the prime minister not visit the state?” he questioned.</p>