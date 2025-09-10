Police book case as clip of youths raising ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogans in Bhadravathi goes viral

<p class="bodytext">Police have registered a suo motu case at the Old Town police station after a controversial video featuring some youths reportedly raising slogans in favour of Pakistan during the Eid Milad procession here on Monday night went viral on social media. </p>.<p class="bodytext">In the video, a few youths can be heard raising Pakistan Zindabad slogan amidst the commotion as the procession passed through Ambedkar Circle in the town. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar told reporters, “We have registered a case. We are investigating where and when the video was shot. It will be sent to the forensic science laboratory. If the clip is found to be authentic, the case will be investigated. We have formed three teams to identify those who raised the slogans”.</p>.Karnataka to add 500 new GCCs by 2029.<p class="bodytext">“I have asked the SP to verify the authenticity of the video and take action against the culprits. I have filed a complaint myself and will urge the government to take action against those who raised pro-Pakistan slogans,” Bhadravathi MLA B K Sangameshwara of the Congress told reporters. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Shimoga Lok Sabha member B Y Raghavendra of the BJP said the Congress MLA’s statement was another example of the party’s politics of appeasement.</p>