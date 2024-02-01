Don't notify lands which are not required, Karnataka HC tells KIADB

“In the instant case, as more than 14 years have lapsed after issuance of preliminary notification and nothing has been done in pursuance of the same to complete acquisition formalities, it has to be held that the acquisition process has lapsed and preliminary notification is liable to be struck down. It is needless to state that setting aside the preliminary notification will not preclude respondent/KIADB from initiating fresh acquisition process in accordance with law, if it so desires,” the court said.