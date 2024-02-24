Drip irrigation has failed in Karnataka: DKS

Bengaluru, DHNS: Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Water Resources D K Shivakumar on Friday said the state's drip irrigation scheme has failed.
Replying to a question by Congress MLC Sharanagouda Bayyapur, Shivakumar said he would soon visit Madhya Pradesh to study its Drip Irrigation Scheme.
"It looks like the drip irrigation scheme here has failed. Farmers here are rough and they have removed drip irrigation pipes in many places. In Madhya Pradesh, the government provides water to the nearest point to the agriculture field. We will study the scheme in Madhya Pradesh," he said.
Shivakumar informed the Council that the government will first complete ongoing projects and the new ones will be taken up based on the finances. According to him, works, worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore, are under progress. However, the department's outlay is Rs 19,000 crore. New works can be taken up only if financial resources are sufficient, he said.
