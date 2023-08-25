Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Drugs worth over Rs 50 lakh seized in Mangaluru: Police

Of 800 people screened for suspected drug consumption, 211 tested positive.
Last Updated 25 August 2023, 16:14 IST

Follow Us

Banned substances worth over Rs 50 lakh have been seized and 61 drug peddlers arrested over the last two months in a special drive aimed at making Mangaluru drug-free, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The confiscated drugs, include MDMA, ganja and charas, Mangaluru city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain said. Two cases of selling drug-laced chocolates have also been detected while 108 kilograms of such chocolates have been seized.

The police officer said awareness drives are being conducted in educational institutions. Police have screened 800 people for suspected drug consumption and 211 of them have tested positive.

Information provided by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) revealed that the police have seized 1.19 kg MDMA and 52.29 kg ganja this year. Since the special drive was launched on June 24, a total of 1.02 kg MDMA and two kg ganja have been seized.

Thirteen cases of gambling were filed and 148 people detained in this connection, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 25 August 2023, 16:14 IST)
India NewsKarnatakaDrugsMDMAmarijuana

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT