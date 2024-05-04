ACJ announces list of winners for journalism awards

Chennai: Tapasya T and Nitin Sethi of The Reporters Collective have won the Award for Investigative Journalism instituted by the Asian College of Journalism for their three-part series titled Forests for Profits exposing how the Union Government backtracked from stated objectives through parliament documents and ministerial communications.

Akhilesh Pandey won the K P Narayana Kumar Memorial Award for Social Impact Journalism for his story titled Dangerous Waters published in The Caravan magazine, while Sudip Maiti of Frontlinemagazine clinched the Ashish Yechury Memorial Award for Photojournalism for a series of images titled The hungry river in West Bengal eats up homes overnight.

The awards jury was chaired by editor and columnist Rahul Jacob, who was accompanied by independent journalist and author Ammu Joseph, and constitutional lawyer and author Gautam Bhatia. The awards were presented to the winners at an event held at the ACJ campus on Friday.

While the winner of the investigative journalism award received a trophy, a citation by the jury and Rs two lakhs, the winners of the social impact award and the photojournalism awards received trophies, citations and Rs one lakh.