ED attaches fresh Rs 20 crore assets in Karnataka MUDA case

The federal agency had arrested former MUDA commissioner G T Dinesh Kumar in September 2025 on the charge of illegal allotment of MUDA sites. He is currently lodged in a jail under judicial custody.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 16:47 IST
Published 22 January 2026, 16:47 IST
