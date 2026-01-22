<p>New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday said it has attached fresh assets worth more than Rs 20 crore as part of its probe into the MUDA-linked money laundering case in Karnataka.</p>.<p>With the fresh attachment, properties worth Rs 460 crore have been attached so far by the ED as part of this investigation.</p>.MUDA scam: Karnataka HC denies bail to former commissioner Dinesh Kumar.<p>The latest attachment includes 10 immovable properties including six "illegally" allotted sites of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).</p>.<p>A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was issued on Wednesday to attach the assets worth Rs 20.85 crore, the ED said in a statement.</p>.<p>The federal agency had arrested former MUDA commissioner G T Dinesh Kumar in September 2025 on the charge of illegal allotment of MUDA sites. He is currently lodged in a jail under judicial custody.</p>.<p>The ED claimed its probe found routing and layering of "undue gratification" obtained by Dinesh Kumar.</p>.<p>"Such proceeds of crime were used for purchasing immovable properties and construction of a commercial building in the name of relatives and associates of Dinesh Kumar.</p>.<p>"Gratification was received by former MUDA chairman S K Marigowda in the form of MUDA sites for illegal allotment of sites," it alleged.</p>.<p>The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Karnataka Lokayuktha Police.</p>.<p>The MUDA case involves alleged irregularities in land allotted to Parvathi, wife of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.</p>.<p>However, the Supreme Court in July upheld a Karnataka High Court decision to quash ED proceedings against Parvathi in this case.</p>.<p>The Justice P N Desai Commission, constituted by the state government in this case, has also exonerated Siddaramaiah and his family.</p>.<p>The Lokayuktha police have also given a clean chit to Siddaramaiah, Parvathi, and two others, stating that the allegations "could not be proven due to a lack of evidence". </p>