JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

ED raids premises of Karnataka Cong MLA Nanjegowda in money laundering probe

The searches are covering his premises and some of his linked entities in Malur and Kolar districts as part of a investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
Last Updated 08 January 2024, 05:51 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The premises of Karnataka Congress MLA K Y Nanjegowda and some of his linked entities were raided on Monday morning by the Enforcement Directorate as part of a money laundering investigation, official sources said.

The 61-year-old legislator represents the Malur seat in the Karnataka assembly.

The searches are covering his premises and some of his linked entities in Malur and Kolar districts as part of a investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The ED case is understood to have been filed on the basis of some local police FIRs.

Nanjegowda is also the president of the Kolar-Chikkaballapur Milk Union Ltd.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 08 January 2024, 05:51 IST)
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaEnforcement Directorate

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT