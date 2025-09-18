Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Education dept in Karnataka extends AI-powered initiative to over 1k schools

The Department of School Education and Literacy made it clear that EkStep Foundation was implementing the ‘Kalika Deepa’ programme free of cost.
Last Updated : 17 September 2025, 22:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 September 2025, 22:12 IST
Karnataka NewsAIEducation Department

Follow us on :

Follow Us