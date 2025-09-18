Education dept in Karnataka extends AI-powered initiative to over 1k schools

<p>Bengaluru: In a bid to help children at government schools better grasp mathematical concepts and to enhance competency levels in English and Kannada, the Department of School Education and Literacy has signed an agreement with EkStep Foundation to impart lessons using Artificial Intelligence (AI).</p>.<p>The initiative – Kalika Deepa – was announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the 2025 Budget.</p>.<p>The programme was implemented as a pilot project at three schools in Koppal and Tumakuru districts in the 2024-25 academic year.</p>.<p>Buoyed by the positive results that the initiative was met with at the three schools, the department has decided to extend it to 1,145 schools across the state this academic year. “There has been a noticeable improvement in English and Kannada reading skills, and in their Mathematical abilities,” read the circular issued by the department.</p>.Cut down on contract staff, give report on finances: Education dept to varsities .<p>As many as 1,44,062 students across the state are slated to benefit from the initiative, towards which the department has decided to disburse Rs 1.38 crore. The funds are to be used for internet services, the purchase of headphones, and for training resource personnel.</p>.<p>The programme will be implemented at schools that have computers. The Department of School Education and Literacy made it clear that EkStep Foundation was implementing the ‘Kalika Deepa’ programme free of cost.</p>.<p>Schools where the programme is being implemented will have to upload monthly reports on the New Decision Supportive System portal, providing details of how the funds earmarked for Kalika Deepa have been utilised. Schools must also submit a progress report on the initiative once every three months.</p>