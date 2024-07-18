Eight scams in 12 years in Karnataka, but no lessons learnt

Bengaluru: While the row over the embezzlement case at the Valmiki ST Development Corporation is raging, Karnataka has seen at least seven other similar ‘scams’ involving Rs 230 crore of taxpayers’ money since 2012, making it clear that the governments did little to ensure tighter fiscal controls.

The earliest case dates back to September 2012 when Rs 12 crore was lost in an illegal transaction involving the KIADB and Punjab National Bank. The case has been handed over to the CBI, according to details accessed by DH.

In May 2013, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board saw fraudulent transfer of Rs 10 crore involving the erstwhile State Bank of Mysore. This case, initially probed by the CID, was transferred to the CBI.