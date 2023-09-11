Elaborate talks needed on alliance with JD(S), says Bommai

Former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that elaborate discussions at all levels were needed to proceed further on alliance with the JD(S) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Bommai said that the statement of H D Kumaraswamy also indicates that the talks are in preliminary stage. “We have not held detailed talks in this regard till now,” he added.
Given the four-month governance of the Siddaramaiah government it is imperative that all should join hands against such administration, Bommai said. He said that Siddaramaiah had no “freedom” to run government now and that he was working under pressure. The state finances are in dire straits, but the chief minister is helpless, he added.