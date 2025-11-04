Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Elephant that trampled two farmers to death captured in Karnataka

The operation was carried out with the assistance of five trained elephants Prashanth, Dhananjaya, Ayajaya, Harsha and Ekalavya from Dubare and Harangi elephant camps.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 22:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 22:14 IST
India NewsKarnatakaelephant

Follow us on :

Follow Us