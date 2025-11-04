Elephant that trampled two farmers to death captured in Karnataka

<p>Udupi: A 40-year-old male tusker which had trampled two farmers to death at Kerekatte in the taluk was tracked and tranquilised on Sunday evening. </p>.<p>The jumbo, weighing nearly five tonnes, was successfully captured by the forest department after a two-day intensive operation in Kudremukh national park and shifted to the Doddaharve elephant camp in the night, for treatment and observation. </p>.<p>Kudremukh wildlife division deputy conservator of forests Shivram Babu told <span class="italic">DH</span> that around 150 forest personnel were involved in the operation.</p>.<p>The operation was carried out with the assistance of five trained elephants Prashanth, Dhananjaya, Ayajaya, Harsha and Ekalavya from Dubare and Harangi elephant camps.</p>.<p>The team included veterinarian Dr Mujeeb from Dubare and Akram, an expert in firing tranquilizer darts from Doddaharve camp.</p>.Eshwar Khandre orders probe into Khanapur elephant deaths.<p>“We darted the animal at around 4.30 pm on Sunday. Due to its massive size, it took considerable time to bring it safely out of the wild,” the DCF said.</p>.<p>The operation was led by officers from Mangaluru forest circle and Kudremukh wildlife division, with support of teams from Sakrebail, Dubare and Nagarahole camps. Drones were used to track the elephant’s movement in the hilly region. </p>.<p>The pachyderm had trampled to death farmers Harish Shetty (44) and Umesh (48) near Keregadde in Kerekatte, prompting residents to stage protests demanding swift action and compensation.</p>.<p>Following this, senior forest officers camped in Kudremukh to lead the <br />operation.</p>.<p>Sringeri MLA T D Rajegowda said the government spent no less than Rs 50 lakh to capture a wild elephant.</p>.<p>Over seven persons had lost their lives due to conflict with elephants in Sringeri constituency in recent times.</p>.<p>As many as five elephants had been captured, he added. Forest staff said the elephant would be shifted to Dubare camp later.</p>.<p>“Senior officials will decide on its release back into the forest,” sources said.</p>