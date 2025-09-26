<p>Bengaluru: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Karnataka Dakshin unit on Thursday formally submitted a detailed proposal to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot urging him to take steps to ensure that Hindu temples are administered by Hindus themselves.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The petition strongly emphasised that the only constitutionally valid path to equality before the law is to free all types of Hindu temples from government control. It stated, “Once freed, a new, universally acceptable system for temple administration is essential. The Karnataka Temple Scheme attached to this petition proposes to form temple administration committees through a democratic process involving direct and indirect <br />elections.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">In its submission, the VHP made clear that the proposal seeks to fulfil the longstanding demand of the majority of Hindu society—that Hindu temples should be managed by <br />Hindus.</p>.Age mismatch leads to huge pension pilferage suspicion in Karnataka.<p class="bodytext">The organisation also appealed for the introduction and enforcement of relevant laws and regulations to facilitate the scheme’s implementation in the <br />state.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“The Governor’s leadership can play a pivotal role in resolving this complex issue,” the petition <br />noted.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Highlighting the existing situation surrounding temple administration, the VHP cautioned that a prolonged state of uncertainty cannot be allowed to continue in the state. It underscored that establishing a new constitutionally valid system for the administration of Hindu temples is the urgent need of the hour.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The petition included the “Karnataka Temple Scheme”, claiming that it was developed within a framework of direct and indirect democracy to ensure that temple administration remains fair, transparent, and broadly acceptable to the Hindu community.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Moreover, the VHP pointed out that their scheme was based on constitutional provisions—especially Article 14—the scheme also follows Articles 25 and 26, which protect religious freedom and give religious groups the right to manage their own matters, the petition stated.</p>