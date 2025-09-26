Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

End govt control of Hindu temples: VHP petitions Karnataka Governor

The petition strongly emphasised that the only constitutionally valid path to equality before the law is to free all types of Hindu temples from government control.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 23:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 September 2025, 23:13 IST
Karnataka NewsTemplesVHP

Follow us on :

Follow Us