Endosulfan victim performs well in SSLC exam in Karnataka

The examination results were released on Thursday with the 17-year-old Sachin passing out with 57.12% score.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 May 2024, 07:26 IST
Mangaluru: A victim of endosulfan poisoning, who suffered 75 per cent disability, has done creditably in the SSLC examinations in Karnataka.

The examination results were released on Thursday with the 17-year-old Sachin passing out with 57.12 per cent score.

He is a student of Seva Bharathi's Vidya Chethana in Ramakunja village, 90 km from Mangaluru.

According to Prameela Rao, trustee, Seva Bharati, he wrote the exams with the help of a scribe.

His father had passed away and he has four sisters who are all settled in different places. Sachin earns an income by involving himself in de-husking areca nut to help his family, that is struggling socially and financially.

Sachin was a victim of endosulfan poisoning at a very young age and has suffered several types of psychosomatic disabilities.

