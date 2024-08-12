English medium in Karnataka's govt schools sets off clamour

Bengaluru: Parents are queuing up to get their children admitted in government-run English medium schools in the state, with the trend also seen in Bengaluru, leaving government officials stumped.
According to data from the School Education and Literacy Department, 54,000 kids were admitted to Grade 1 in government-run English-medium schools this academic year. Kalaburagi saw the highest such admissions (3,481), with Bengaluru South being a surprise second (3,272).
The craze, decried by educationists, is such that parents are willing to send their children to an English medium school 10 km away despite a Kannada medium school being in the vicinity, said a source from the department.
Till 2023-24 academic year, 2,404 schools received permission to offer classes in English medium. But then came the bonanza as the Congress government sanctioned 1,400- plus schools in just one year.
Despite a deluge of applications (1,800-plus), the education department decided to permit only those which have enough staff and student strength above 75.
Department officials acknowledge the growing demand from parents. “Offering bilingual (English medium along with Kannada) will help us to attract students and save government schools as a majority of parents wish to join their kids in English medium schools,” said a senior official of the department.
But what has surprised officials is parents in Bengaluru picking government schools.
“Bengaluru houses the highest number of private schools,” said an official. “There are budget schools which even lower middle-class parents can also afford. But, surprisingly, such parents are picking government schools.”
In Bengaluru South, there are over 129 bilingual schools which attracted 3,272 students this year; in Bengaluru North, 2,491 students have enrolled for English medium in 123 bilingual schools.
But the affinity for English education comes at a price. Kannada-medium government schools could be doomed if the trend continues.
V P Niranjanaradhya, Development Educationist, cautioned over “blindly imitating” private English medium schools.
Highlights - In demand
54,000 kids admitted to Grade 1 in govt-run English-medium schools in state this academic year
Kalaburagi on top with 3,481 admissions, with Bengaluru South being a surprise second (3,272)
Till 2023-24 academic year, 2,404 schools were offering classes in English medium; then Cong govt sanctioned 1,400-plus schools in one year
Even middle-class parents in Bengaluru are picking government schools
Published 12 August 2024, 02:17 IST