<p>Belagavi: Enrolment in state-run schools has dropped by 17 lakh in the last 15 years, the Karnataka government confirmed to the Assembly on Thursday. </p><p>School Education & Literacy Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhu-bangarappa">Madhu Bangarappa</a> said enrolment had dropped due to parents’ fancy for English education, preference of central syllabus, migration and the mushrooming of private schools. </p><p>Madhu said this in a written reply to BJP’s S Suresh Kumar, a former education minister himself. </p><p>The government has initiated measures to improve admissions in state-run schools, the minister said. </p><p>“Between 2018 and 2025, bilingual (Kannada and English) pre-primary sections have been started in 6,675 government schools. At present, 9,522 government schools have bilingual education from Classes 1 to 5,” Madhu stated. </p><p>From November 14, 2025 to June 30, 2026, the department has taken up a statewide campaign to attract students to government schools. </p><p>“Computer labs have been set up in 5,437 government primary and high schools. In 2025-26, computer labs are being set up in 1,072 schools. A total of 3,862 schools have smart-class facilities. There are innovative labs in 173 schools,” Madhu stated. </p><p>Further, science labs are being set up in 489 schools and 614 pre-university colleges. Vocational education is offered in 375 schools, the minister said. </p><p>Under the Samagra Shikshana Karnataka project, the government has provided Rs 838.75 crore for the development and repair of classrooms, toilets and furniture. </p><p>“Action is being taken to recruit 5,267 teachers in the Kalyana Karnataka region and another 5,000 in other districts. To overcome the shortage of teachers, the government has roped in 43,526 guest teachers and 5,508 guest lecturers,” Madhu stated. </p><p>To improve the quality of education, Madhu said the government has started lesson-based assessments, Maru Sinchana, Jnanasethu, Kalika Deepa, Ganiga Ganaka and other programmes. </p><p>“One government school in every gram panchayat will be upgraded as Karnataka Public School (KPS), which will offer pre-primary to pre-university education in the same premises,” Madhu stated. </p><p>At present, there are 309 Karnataka Public Schools. Another 900 schools are being upgraded as the flagship KPS. </p><p><strong>375 pvt schools ditch state syllabus</strong></p><p>A total of 375 private schools have migrated from the state-prescribed syllabus to the one offered by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) between 2022 and 2024, the government told the Assembly. </p><p>Sixty-two schools in 2022, 169 in 2023 and 144 in 2024 switched to the central syllabus. </p>