<p>Bengaluru: The state government's new decision, which introduced an additional condition for paying enumerators, has effectively reduced the caste survey fee from Rs 100 to Rs 50 per household, sparking widespread discontent among the enumerators.</p><p>The survey, aimed at gathering socio-economic data, was launched with great fanfare, but the reduced remuneration has left many surveyors feeling exploited.</p><p>The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission had initially promised a remuneration of Rs 100 per household, with an additional lump sum of Rs 5,000 for each enumerator. However, a recent order dated November 6 has revised the payment structure, offering Rs 50 for households with one or two members and Rs 100 for those with three or more members. </p><p>The commission has released Rs 127 crore for the payment fee of the enumerators.</p><p>Backward Classes Welfare Secretary Thulasi Maddineni clarified that when the enumeration started, the teacher enumerators, to complete the survey faster, covered one or two persons of the family. The family generally has three or more persons.</p><p>"Supposing an enumerator covers a household once and goes again to cover other members of the family, which would lead to two UHIDs for a single family, in that case, we will have to pay Rs 200 per household. So, to mitigate these errors, we have brought in the condition," she told DH. </p><p>The enumerators are up in arms over the decision, citing the arduous nature of their work and the distances they have to travel to cover their assigned areas.</p>.<p>"This is really unfair," said Sukanya, an enumerator who had to travel 60 km daily to survey her area.</p>.<p>"If they are going by this condition, they should also pay more, as some houses have more than five people. Would they pay us Rs 150 then?" she asked.</p>.<p>Another enumerator, Mohan, said that the reduced remuneration was not part of the initial order.</p>.<p>"We were not aware of any conditions during the training or at the beginning of the survey. It was fixed at Rs 100 per household, and now suddenly this condition has come up," he said.</p>.<p>"The time and professionalism required are identical whether the house has one person or five. We still have to visit, verify, and complete the complex work. This new condition feels insulting to our work," added Nalini B, an enumerator from Bengaluru North.</p>.<p>The Commission had estimated that each enumerator would cover around 150 households, earning a remuneration of Rs 20,000. However, with the revised payment structure, many enumerators fear they will be left with meagre <br>earnings.</p>