Ex-minister C S Puttaraju likely to get Mandya ticket

Former JD(S) minister C S Puttaraju may emerge as the NDA’s candidate for the Mandya Lok Sabha seat where Independent MP Sumalata is seeking nomination from the BJP.
Puttaraju’s name was discussed during a series of meetings that were held in former JD(S) chief minister H D Kumaraswamy’s residence. These meetings, held over the last few days, were mainly focused on Mandya, Bangalore Rural and Kolar seats.
In all likelihood, Mandya will again be a high-voltage segment like it was in 2019 when Sumalatha defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the son of then-chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.
With JD(S) confident of getting Mandya even as Sumalatha is being bullish about running for a second term, sources said. Puttaraju has been asked to start the groundwork. Puttaraju has represented Mandya in the Lok Sabha once.
“During Kumaraswamy’s recent meeting with BJP national leaders, Mandya has been cleared for the JD(S). Hence, the party workers have been asked to stay active and Puttaraju told to be prepared,” a source said. Going by this, Kumaraswamy himself may not contest in Mandya.
The Congress appears to be considering Venkataramane Gowda (Star Chandru), the brother of Gauribidanur Independent MLA K H Puttaswamy Gowda, as the Mandya candidate.
“Sumalatha is firm on contesting and JD(S) is keen on Mandya. There are chances of Sumalatha contesting independently if she is denied a ticket. In that case, Mandya will become the centre of attraction again,” a source observed.
“Star” Chandru has unofficially started campaigning by meeting Sandalwood actor, Darshan who supported Sumalatha in 2019.
According to sources, in Kolar, the choice is between sitting JD(S) MLA Samruddhi Manjunath and former Congress lawmaker Akhanda Srinivas Murthy who is likely to join the JD(S) soon. Though leaders wanted Samruddhi Manjunath to contest, the lawmaker is said to be wary.
Meanwhile, the JD(S) is planning to field cardiologist Dr C N Manjunath, the son-in-law of party supremo H D Deve Gowda, in the Lok Sabha polls.
