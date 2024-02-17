Except for revenue surplus, Karnataka fulfils all key financial metrics: CM Siddaramaiah

"The only thing we haven't achieved is revenue surplus, but that will stabilise next year," he said. For comparison, the government of India's revenue deficit is 2 per cent and its fiscal deficit is 5.8 per cent, he added.

Karnataka's budget size for FY 2024-25 is Rs 3,71,383 lakh crore, as against the Rs 3,27,747-crore budget presented in July 2023, he said.

The chief minister passionately defended the Congress government's five guarantees, which would cost Rs 52,009 crore in FY 2024-25, and said they hadn't bankrupted Karnataka. He promised to release the necessary funds for the flagship schemes if there was any shortfall. He insisted that "sufficient" funds had been earmarked for developmental works.

Siddaramaiah criticised the BJP-led union government for 'betraying' the people of Karnataka by "short-changing" them in tax devolution and central government funds.

He reeled off statistics to argue that Karnataka had lost Rs 62,000 crore in tax devolution since 2017. "If Karnataka had this money, it would have developed like European countries," he said.