<p>Kargal (Shivamogga district): Former chairman of the Karnataka Western Ghats Task Force Ananth Hegde Ashisara has accused Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (KPCL) officials of turning a blind eye to an Indian Institute of Science report on the cumulative impact on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharavathi-valley">Sharavathi valley</a> submitted more than a decade ago and a report on landslides in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/western-ghats">Western Ghats</a> submitted by an expert committee four years ago.</p><p>"<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/landslide">Landslides</a> will occur again in the Western Ghats if the controversial Sharavathi pumped storage project is implemented. The KPCL will have to face the curse of the people of the Sharavathi valley," Ashisara said at a public hearing on the project at Kargal in Sagar taluk on Tuesday.

The project, aimed at generating 2,000 MW of power, is intended to be executed between Gerusoppa and Talakalale dams in Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada districts, respectively.

Landslides have been reported in Thirthahalli of Shivamogga district and Shirur of Uttara Kannada district. Cloudburst has led to flash floods in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. These are all the living examples of the consequences of projects that were implemented in eco-sensitive zones. The Sharavathi valley has been identified as an eco-sensitive zone by scientists. So, this project must not be implemented under any circumstances, he said.</p><p><strong>Forest officials oppose it</strong></p><p>Revealing that Forest Department officials in the district had stated in their report that the project must not be implemented as it would cause irreparable damage to the flora and fauna of the Sharavathi valley, Ashisara said, "They have discharged their duties promptly in this regard, and I will not rebuke them. But KPCL officials have ignored all such reports."</p><p><strong>Share DPR in Kannada</strong></p><p>Environmentalist Akhilesh Chippali, who has been voicing his opposition against the project since it was announced, demanded that KPCL officials share copies of the detailed project report (DPR) in Kannada so that local people and those who would be directly affected by it could understand it and present their stand effectively. The meeting must be put off by two months; otherwise, it becomes one-sided, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, however, refused to put off the hearing and said the Kannada copies of the DPR would be provided soon.

Former Minister and State BJP vice-president H Halappa, who arrived at the public hearing venue late by 20 minutes, said the presentation made by the KPCL does not speak of the land required for the additional power line. "They need to pump over 2,000 MW of power. I wonder how they will transmit the power and where is the power line for it? They can't transmit the power through the existing line. They need more than 10,000 acres of land for the transmission of 2,000 MW. It is evident that forestland has to be acquired for it," he said.

"Your land will be lost. Speak out," the former Minister told Deputy Conservator of Forest Prasanna Patagar, who was present on the stage, in the singular.

Expressing opposition to the project, Kargal town panchayat former vice-president Siddaraju said even slight damage to the Western Ghats region would not only affect the Sharavathi valley but also the flora and fauna in the States that come under the Western Ghats region.

When former Minister Halappa and other BJP workers arrived at the venue, KPCL executive engineer Vijay Kumar was making a presentation on the project. As they were late by more than 20 minutes, there were not many empty chairs. They created a ruckus and asked the engineer to go slow on his presentation. Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde asked the engineer to restart the presentation. When the engineer was speaking of the flora and fauna identified in the Sharavathi valley, BJP supporters got up from their seats and asked him to share the names of plants and animals in the local language so that people would understand. Hegde assured them that the names would be provided before the end of the meeting. </p><p><strong>Ex-Minister Halappa disrespects officials</strong></p><p>Halappa's treatment of officials present on the stage came under severe criticism from those present in the meeting. The former Minister not only addressed senior officer of the State pollution control board Ramesh Nayak in the singular while he was telling his name and designation, but also allegedly disrespected the Deputy Conservator of Forest. </p>