Falling sugarcane output, juice yield push jaggery units to jeopardy in Karnataka

Jyotiba Jui, who runs a unit at Sambra, said, “We commenced jaggery making this season in November. The sugarcane produce has been drastically low this year. Earlier, from the produce on each acre, we could manufacture 60 quintals of jaggery. At the then price of Rs 4,000 per quintal, we earned Rs 2.4 lakh per acre. With jaggery production falling by half, our earnings too will see a dip.”