Farmer ends life in Karnataka after bank demands loan repayment

Kalaburagi: A farmer ended his life by pouring petrol on himself due to the fear over a bank notice served to him demanding repayment of loan in Potangal village of Chincholi taluk on Thursday night.

The deceased farmer is Pandappa Tippanna Koravan (45).

The farmer had taken Rs 1 lakh loan from Nidagunda branch of Karnataka Grameena Bank and other money lenders. He had grown tur crop in his three acres of agricultural land. But, the crop got damaged due to excess rainfall, leaving the farmer in distress.