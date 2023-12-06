Fault lines re-emerge in Karnataka BJP as Ashoka makes 1st speech as LoP

Fault lines within the BJP were on full display on a day the Leader of the Op- position R Ashoka formally made his maiden speech in the House on Tuesday.
A majority of his party legislators skipped the event, while former minister V Sunil Kumar stole the thunder from Ashoka by piloting a motion to refer Belthangady BJP legislator Harish Poonja’s case to the privileges committee.
Recently, an FIR has been registered against Poonja for allegedly abusing a forest official, while discussing a land encroachment case in Dakshina Kannada district.
The party’s firebrand leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal contradicted Ashoka on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah completing his term in office.
In his two-hour long speech, Ashoka lamented that his own party MLAs were absent from the Opposition benches. This went to show how bad he felt about his party colleagues remaining absent.
Ashoka highlighted the growing infighting in the Congress, which had resulted in multiple camps in the ruling party, throughout his speech.
Referring to the Congress members chatting in groups in the House, Ashoka said the chief minister must be wary of growing groupism, which might force Siddaramaiah to step down as CM.
“We know who the Mandya legislators led by Ganiga (Ravikumar Gowda) support. Here, they may be conspiring to replace you. Even senior cabinet ministers like K H Muniyappa have hinted about the CM’s tenure being divided into two equal terms,” he said.
Intervening at this juncture, Yatnal said he wished that the chief minister complete his five-year term and not make way for others.
“We know for sure that Siddaramaiah has lost grip over the administration in this term. But he must regroup himself and suppress any rebellion that comes his way in completing his term,” he said.
Sunil Kumar moving the privilege motion and Yatnal’s remarks gave the impression that Ashoka was not on the same page with his party
colleagues.