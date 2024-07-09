Female jumbo found dead in Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple Tiger Reserve

A 35-year-old female elephant was found dead at Mavathuru, Bailuru wildlife range of Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple Tiger Reserve (BRT) in Hanur taluk of the district on Monday.
The Forest department personnel on patrol found the carcass of the jumbo and informed the higher officers. Deputy Conservator of Forests Deep J Contractor and ACF Nandagopal visited the spot. Veterinarians conducted a post mortem.
The exact reason for the death will be known after the post mortem report is available, the officers said.
