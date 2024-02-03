Flag mast at Keragodu will not be removed: Mandya ZP CEO

Mandya Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Shiekh Tanveer Asif on Friday clarified that the controversial 108-ft-tall flag mast at Keragodu village in Mandya taluk will not be removed.
Posts on the social media claiming that an order has been issued to remove the flag mast near Rangamandira at the village, created anxiety among the people. However, the ZP CEO clarified that no such order had been issued.
It may be mentioned that the Hanuman flag hoisted on the flag mast, as part of ‘Sri Rama Mandira’ consecration in Ayodhya, drew flak from a section of the people, who lodged a complaint with the district administration.
Thus, the flag was lowered which was opposed by the villagers, the BJP and the JD(S) workers. They took out a padayatra and staged a protest against the removal, which spread across the state. There was a war of words between the BJP-JD(S) and the Congress leaders over the issue, each holding the other responsible for the flare-up. The order copy of the taluk panchayat officer, dated January 25, that the flag pole should be removed and the place taken into custody was widely circulated on the social media. Besides, a copy of another order, dated January 29, stating to take the flag pole into the custody was also circulated.
As there were rumours that the officials will clear the flag pole on Friday, there was tension in the village. The people criticised the district administration, MLA Ganiga P Ravikumar and District In-charge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy for the developments. Thus, the ZP CEO had to clarify.
Warning
Deputy Commissioner Kumar and Superintendent of Police N Yatish have warned, “The flag pole issue is a sensitive one. The district administration is monitoring social media posts. Strict action will be taken against those who post provocative video, photo or message, that would disturb peace and harmony.”However, with police security and prohibitory orders clamped, the situation is under control.