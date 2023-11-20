Forest minister orders probe into illegal felling of trees in B'luru

Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B Khandre has ordered an inquiry into illegal felling of teak, rosewood and other valuable trees in Idagunji forest range of Yellapur division.
The Yellapur division is located in the heart of the Western Ghats. Following a complaint of illegal felling and sand mining in the area, the minister told forest squad officials to verify the allegations.
Area inspected
Sources said forest officials inspected the area and confirmed the illegal felling of trees. Some logs of timbers were also seized. The minister directed the additional chief secretary to take action against officials who failed to act in the matter.