Former BJP minister slams alliance with JD(S) in Karnataka

Someshekar was with the Congress until 2019 when he defected and joined the BJP. He was a minister in governments headed by BS Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai.

“Even in the BJP, several MLAs and others aren’t happy with the alliance. They’re not speaking out openly. The sentiment is the same in JD(S), too,” Somashekar said.

Somashekar recalled the Congress-JD(S) coalition and the 2019 Lok Sabha debacle. “Both parties shared seats. What ultimately happened? They ended up winning one seat each. The same will happen now,” he claimed.

Recently, several of Somashekar’s supporters joined the Congress. “Not just in my constituency, people have left in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Padmanabhanagar and Dasarahalli. If four people go, another four will be found as alternatives,” he said.

The former minister said he would make his stand clear if the BJP convenes a meeting to elicit opinions about the alliance.

Asked about him returning to Congress, Somashekhar said: “I’m with the BJP 100 per cent at present.”

Somashekar also said that BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa is his high command. “He has asked me not to take any decision until he directs. That’s why I’m still here (in BJP),” he said.