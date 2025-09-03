Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Former gram panchayat president shot dead in Vijaypur

The deceased has been identified as Bheemanagouda Biradar (40). Police sources say he too was a rowdy-sheeter and was accused in a murder case.
Last Updated : 03 September 2025, 14:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Bheemanagouda Biradar.

Bheemanagouda Biradar.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 September 2025, 14:05 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeVijaypura

Follow us on :

Follow Us