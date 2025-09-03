<p>Vijaypur: A former gram panchayat president of Devar Nimbargi village in Chadchan taluk of Vijaypur district was shot dead by four miscreants at a barber shop in the village on Wednesday.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Bheemanagouda Biradar (40). Police sources say he too was a rowdy-sheeter and was accused in a murder case.</p><p>Police have so far arrested four persons-- Wasim Maniyar, Razivulla Makanadar, Moulasab Borgi, and Firoz Sheikh—in this regard.</p><p>According to a written complaint filed by the wife of the deceased person, the murder might have taken place over an old rivalry.</p> .2 Love Jihad accused shot at in encounter, nabbed in UP's Kushinagar.<p>Rajeshri Biradar in her complaint states that her husband might have been killed by Wasim and others to take revenge over Bheemanagouda’s role in sending Zakir Maniyar (brother of Wasim) to jail.</p><p>In 2023 Zakir and others were accused of caste abusing Devar Nimbargi village Panchayat Development Officer Rathod. Police had arrested Zakir in this case and he had to spend a few days in jail. The four accused persons believed that Bheemanagouda played the main role in sending Zakir to jail.</p><p>On Wednesday morning at around 8:50, when Bheemanagouda was at a barber shop, four men entered the shop and threw chili powder in his eyes and shot four round of fire at him. The victim died on the spot.</p><p>A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 103 (1) murder, and other relevant sections have been filed at Chadchan police station.</p>