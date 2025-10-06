Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Former Minister Iqbal Ansari slams Karnataka Congress leaders; audio clip goes viral

Development comes ahead of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's visit to Koppal
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 12:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 12:33 IST
Karnataka NewsCongressKarnatakaKarnataka Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us