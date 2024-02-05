Four arrested for harassing interfaith couple at Mangaluru's Panambur beach

Mangaluru: The Panambur police arrested four persons allegedly from a Hindu organisation in a suspected moral policing case reported at Panambur beach on February 4.
Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the arrested persons are Prashanth Bhandary (38) from Pilathabettu, Umesh P (23) from Karaya in Belthangady, Sudheer (26) from Puthila and Keerthan Poojary (20) from Macchina in Belthangady.
In a complaint, a 28-year-old woman said that she was working in Bengaluru and was on her way to Malpe for some work. Enroute, she had met her friend who had won a literary award recently for wishing him success at Panambur beach. When the duo were at the beach, a few youths intercepted them and allegedly scolded them for being together. Some even recorded a video of the incident. Immediately, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by taking the youth into custody.
The woman urged the police to ensure that her privacy was not affected and demanded legal action against the suspects. The police have booked a case under IPC Sections 143, 341, 504 and 149.
The Commissioner said that additional police personnel have been deployed at Panambur beach, Tannirbavi beach and tree park area to ensure that such incidents do not recur.