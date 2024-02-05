Four arrested for harassing interfaith couple at Mangaluru's Panambur beach

Mangaluru: The Panambur police arrested four persons allegedly from a Hindu organisation in a suspected moral policing case reported at Panambur beach on February 4.

Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal said that the arrested persons are Prashanth Bhandary (38) from Pilathabettu, Umesh P (23) from Karaya in Belthangady, Sudheer (26) from Puthila and Keerthan Poojary (20) from Macchina in Belthangady.

In a complaint, a 28-year-old woman said that she was working in Bengaluru and was on her way to Malpe for some work. Enroute, she had met her friend who had won a literary award recently for wishing him success at Panambur beach. When the duo were at the beach, a few youths intercepted them and allegedly scolded them for being together. Some even recorded a video of the incident. Immediately, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control by taking the youth into custody.