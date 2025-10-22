<p>Basavakalyan (Bidar district): Four people from Bidar were killed on the spot and two others sustained injuries in a head-on collision between two cars on national highway near Dalimb in Umerga taluk of Dharashiv district, Maharashtra, on Tuesday morning.</p>.<p>The deceased have been identified as car driver Ratikant Maruthi Basagonda, 30, Sadanand Maruthi Basagonda, 19, Shivakumar Chidananda Vagge, 26, and Santhosh Bajarang Basagonda, 19, all residents of Kashampur (P) in Bidar taluk. The injured is Digambar Sangola.</p>.<p>The driver of another car, Lavanya Masoni from Solapur, was also injured in the accident. Both the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Umerga.</p>.<p>The deceased were returning after visiting the Mahalingaraya Jatra at Huljanti, Mangalwedha taluk of Maharashtra, when the car driven by Masoni and on the way to Solapur from Umerga rammed the car coming from opposite direction. </p>.<p>Such was impact that the vehicles were completely mangled and an earth mover was used retrieve the bodies. A case is registered at Murum Rural police station.</p>