Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Four from Telangana killed in Bidar road accident

Two injured - the cargo vehicle driver and a passenger in the car - are being treated for grievous injuries at a private hospital in Bidar.
Last Updated : 05 November 2025, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 November 2025, 08:58 IST
Karnataka NewsCar accidentBidardeaths

Follow us on :

Follow Us