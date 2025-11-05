<p>Bhalki, Bidar district: Four people from Telangana were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a courier vehicle near Neelammana Tanda in the taluk on Wednesday morning.</p><p>While Rachappa Chandrappa (57), Naveen Sharnappa (30 and Kashinath Ramshetti (60), natives of Jagannathapur in Narayankhed taluk of Telangana, died on the spot, Nagaraj Kisthaiah (38) failed to respond to treatment and succumbed to injuries.</p>.Wolf attacks 3 in Karnataka's Bidar, authorities say animal could be rabies-infected.<p>Two injured - the cargo vehicle driver and a passenger in the car - are being treated for grievous injuries at a private hospital in Bidar.</p><p>The victims were returning home after visiting Gangapur Dattatreya Temple in Kalaburagi district. The Dhannur police have registered a case and investigations are underway.</p>