Four of same family died due to food poisoning

Raichur: A couple and their two children died after consuming dish of mutton in Kallur village of Sirwar taluk on Friday.

Their other daughter is said to be in critical condition. Sources said that food poisoning has led to the incident.

They started suffering from vomiting and diarrhea after eating food on Wednesday morning. Three of them were rushed to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and another to the private hospital after giving preliminary treatment in the village. But, they breathed their last after failing to respond to the treatment on Thursday night.

The deceased are Bheemanna (60), his wife Iramma (54), son Mallesh (19) and daughter Parvati (17). The police officials said that the exact reason for their death can be revealed only after conducting the probe.