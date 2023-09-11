Four passengers die on the spot after bus rams into lorry in Hiriyur

Four persons died and 15 passengers sustained injuries when a KSRTC bus rammed into a lorry near Gollahalli in Hiriyur taluk on NH 150 in the early hours of Monday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Parvatamma (45), a resident of Bengaluru, and Ramesh (40), a resident of Maski Raichur district. The identities of the other two passengers are yet to be ascertained. The injured have been shifted to Chitradurga General Hospital.

The incident took place when a KSRTC bus heading towards Bengaluru from Raichur rammed into the lorry which was parked on the roadside near Gollahalli.