Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Four passengers die on the spot after bus rams into lorry in Hiriyur

The incident took place when a KSRTC bus heading towards Bengaluru from Raichur rammed into the lorry which was parked on the roadside near Gollahalli.
Last Updated 11 September 2023, 04:19 IST

Follow Us

Four passengers die on the spot after bus rams into lorry in Hiriyur

Four persons died and 15 passengers sustained injuries when a KSRTC bus rammed into a lorry near Gollahalli in Hiriyur taluk on NH 150 in the early hours of Monday.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Parvatamma (45), a resident of Bengaluru, and Ramesh (40), a resident of Maski Raichur district. The identities of the other two passengers are yet to be ascertained. The injured have been shifted to Chitradurga General Hospital.

The incident took place when a KSRTC bus heading towards Bengaluru from Raichur rammed into the lorry which was parked on the roadside near Gollahalli. 

Four passengers died on spot and passengers who were on the left side window seats suffered severe injuries. As many as 51 passengers were travelling in the bus. Aimangala police have registered a case.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 September 2023, 04:19 IST)
KarnatakaBus accident

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT