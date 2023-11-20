Gangavati tahsildar arrested on bribery charge
Gangavati (Koppal district): The Lokayukta sleuths have arrested Gangavati tahsildar Manjunath Bhogavati on charges of bribery from Sindhanur late on Saturday night.
Rasool, a resident of Dasnal, had sought the permission of Basapatna revenue inspector Mahesh to illegally transport mud. Mahesh diverted Rasool to the tahsildar, who is said to have demanded a bribe of Rs 2 lakh per month. Rasool negotiated the bribe amount to Rs 1 lakh.
He lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta police, who laid a trap and conducted a raid while middleman Raju was receiving an advance of Rs 50,000 on behalf of tahsildar.
Lokayukta DySP Salim Pasha and staff arrested the tahsildar from Sindhanur late on Saturday night and produced him before the magistrate.