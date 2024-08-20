Karnataka Governor Gehlot unfit to continue in office, says Krishna Byre Gowda

Deputy CM and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar underscored the irony of Gehlot, who swore the Congress government to power, was now trying to topple it. The people of Karnataka had blessed the Siddaramaiah-led Congress with 136 seats in the Assembly polls, said the Deputy CM. “Don’t tarnish the respectable post of Governor. It is ironic that the Governor has said that the allegations against the CM are serious, given that there has been no probe into the case by any agency,” Shivakumar added.