Karnataka Governor Gehlot unfit to continue in office, says Krishna Byre Gowda

Bengaluru: Accusing Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot of acting like an agent of the BJP, Karnataka ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, Dinesh Gundu Rao and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on Monday charged the former with trying to dislodge a ‘pro-Kannadiga’ government.
Participating in a rally at Freedom Park in Bengaluru to protest the Governor’s sanction for prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that Gehlot was ‘nalaayak’ (unfit) to continue in office. “The law is very clear. Petitions seeking sanction for prosecution in such cases should either be submitted by the Lokayukta or the DIG, but this Governor has approved the request, acting on a ‘passerby’ complaint. Does he have any right to continue as Governor?” asked the minister.
Deputy CM and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar underscored the irony of Gehlot, who swore the Congress government to power, was now trying to topple it. The people of Karnataka had blessed the Siddaramaiah-led Congress with 136 seats in the Assembly polls, said the Deputy CM. “Don’t tarnish the respectable post of Governor. It is ironic that the Governor has said that the allegations against the CM are serious, given that there has been no probe into the case by any agency,” Shivakumar added.
The alleged scam in MUDA is a conspiracy hatched by the JD(S), BJP and the Sangh Parivar, said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.
Referring to the marked decline in the mandate that the Modi-led NDA got in the Lok Sabha elections, Dinesh said, “Prime Minister Modi’s reputation came crashing down after the defeat. The Centre did not provide aid, relief funds to the state; we had to get them through the court. This is not an easy decision. It’s an insult to the Centre, and they cannot tolerate it. Now, they are using the Raj Bhavan to dislodge a pro-Kannadiga government.”
Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan said that the people of the state would not remain peaceful if attempts were made to topple the Siddaramaiah-led government.
“The Governor, and BJP will be responsible should the peace and tranquility of the state are disturbed,” he said.
