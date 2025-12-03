<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) hosted a delegation from Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) on Tuesday, where officials commended its work on accessible public transport.</p>.<p>The visit focused on ‘Dhwani Spandana-OnBoard’, an assistive audio navigation system designed to improve bus accessibility for those with visual impairment.</p>.<p>KSRTC Managing Director Akram Pasha briefed the delegation on the project and showcased the national award it received.</p>.<p>The delegation — Christine Toetzke, Director General at BMZ, Barbara Schäfer and Christoph von Stechow — was briefed on the OnBoard system developed by the Raised Lines Foundation and scaled with support from GIZ under the Green Urban Mobility Innovation initiative.</p>.KSRTC launches new flybus service from Bengaluru airport to Davangere.<p>They experienced the device in operation on KSRTC city buses and praised the corporation for adopting user-centric solutions and expanding the system across Mysuru’s fleet, a news release said.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Applauds green corridor at Majestic station</span></p>.<p>The delegation also appreciated Namma Metro’s use of a green corridor.</p>.<p>In a meeting with Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh after visiting the Majestic metro station, officials noted that the station is accessible to senior citizens and persons with disabilities.</p>.<p>The chief secretary asked them to meet the managing director of the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Corporation to explore opportunities for generating solar and wind power across the state.</p>.<p>The delegation will also participate in discussions on infrastructure projects, including tunnel roads and Namma Metro’s Phase 3.</p>