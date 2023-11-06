Get drought aid from Delhi, no need for Karnataka tour: Priyank Kharge to BJP

Lashing out at the drought study tour by 17 teams of the state BJP, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, on Sunday, asked what was the use of the saffron party’s survey when a team sent by the union government had already acknowledged the situation in the state.
Kharge told reporters that he was part of a team of three ministers – Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and
Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy being the other two - who had camped in Delhi to meet union ministers to seek financial assistance to mitigate drought.
“We did not get appointment with any of the ministers. We had gone to Delhi only after the central team toured the state and endorsed the state’s drought report. Now, the state BJP must clarify why is it going on a tour now, what is the use?,” he said.
Kharge demanded that the state BJP leaders visit Delhi instead, fix appointments with the ministers concerned there and secure funds for the state.